Froome seeks to make history

LONDON: Britain’s four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome says he is entering unknown territory as he bids to add a fifth win in the world’s greatest cycling race.

The 33-year-old Kenya-born rider — who if successful would join Belgian legend Eddie Merckx as the only cyclists to win four successive Tour de France — earned a late reprieve to line-up when he was cleared on Monday of an alleged doping offence emanating from last year’s Vuelta d’Espana, which he won.

Froome heads the Team Sky line-up announced on Tuesday with faithful lieutenant Geraint Thomas — perhaps in his final Tour with the team — among the seven team-mates who will aid his challenge and add it to the Giro d’Italia crown he won in May.

Froome is targetting a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title — joining Merckx, French duo Bernard Hinault and Jacques Anquetil and Spaniard Miguel Indurain — as well as a fourth consecutive Grand Tour victory.“The last twelve months have been the hardest but also the most incredible of my career,” Froome said in a statement released by Team Sky.