Hathurusingha’s UK inspection trip plan goes awry

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been left stranded in the Caribbean, awaiting a visa to travel to the United Kingdom.

Hathurusingha was scheduled to travel to the UK on his way from the Caribbean to inspect practice facilities in England ahead of next year’s World Cup challenge. But his plans have gone awry. Sri Lanka are expected to leave for England three weeks prior to their World Cup campaign. The team will play three warm-up games against Scotland prior to the World Cup and will use the three-week period to acclimatise to conditions. Most of Sri Lanka’s World Cup games are played in the north of England.

With no county facilities available prior to three weeks before the World Cup, three private schools had expressed their interests to provide practice facilities for the Sri Lankans and the head coach was supposed to visit the three schools.

“The investment we have to make is huge and the head coach was keen on visiting those facilities and checking whether it was worth the investment. He was supposed to decide whether the facilities were to his liking and if not so he wanted to look at alternatives.