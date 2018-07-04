Rain disrupts local sports

LAHORE: The opening day of the Don Bosco Basketball Cup 2018 was washed out due to heavy thunderstorm that lasted the city in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The downpour that started at around 1.00 am lashed the provincial metropolis to such an extent leaving all the low-lying areas, grounds, outfields and playing land inundated. Not only the basketball tournament but all the outfield activity that was to take place on the day was also washed out.

That also included the final of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women Football Championship. An official of the Pakistan Football Federation said that it will be rescheduled and fresh dates will be announced in a due course of time.