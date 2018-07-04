Greenpeace crashes drone into French N-plant

PARIS: Greenpeace crashed a Superman-shaped drone into a French nuclear plant on Tuesday to demonstrate its vulnerability to outside attacks, the environmental group said.

Greenpeace said it had flown the drone - piloted by one of its activists - into the no-fly zone around utility EDF´s Bugey nuclear plant, near Lyon, and then crashed it against the wall of the plant´s spent-fuel pool building. “This action again highlights the extreme vulnerability of this type of buildings, which contain the highest amount of radioactivity in nuclear plants,” Greenpeace said. France generates 75 percent of its electricity from nuclear power in 19 nuclear plants operated by state-controlled EDF. EDF said that two drones had flown over the Bugey site, of which one had been intercepted by French police. “The presence of these drones had no impact on the security of the installations,” EDF said, adding that it will file a police complaint.