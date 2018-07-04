NAB KP asks PDA to submit BRT project record

PESHAWAR: In order to probe the alleged corruption and delay in completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to submit record of the mega project.

The NAB KP followed the order of NAB Chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday to conduct an inquiry into alleged corruption and delay in completion of BRT project.

Official sources told The News on Tuesday that NAB KP had asked the PDA to submit record of the project.

The official said the NAB first took briefing from the officials concerned in its inquiries against government departments to start the process of complaint verification (CV).

In the CV, it said, the relevant record has to be thoroughly checked and if there was something wrong then a proper inquiry is launched against the officials involved.

The anti-graft watchdog said that the cost of the project had increased from Rs49 billion to Rs64 billion, but it still could not be completed.

The NAB will determine those responsible for the delay in the completion of the project and the increase in its cost.

The PDA had on January 4, 2018 informed the NAB KP through a letter regarding changes in PC-1 of the BRT project. A copy of the letter had also been forwarded to the Chairman NAB.

“The overall scope of BRT Peshawar project is properly planned and articulated, however, for the reasons to be recorded, till completion the variations (changes) will keep on occurring in the project on the need basis in the best public interest purely on technical grounds as per the site requirements,” stated a letter issued by deputy director coordination (BRT) to Mian Muhammad Waqar, additional director NAB KP.

The PDA had also mentioned in the letter the major variations in the project. These included addition of one pedestrian underpass near Pir Zakori Flyover on GT Road, inclusion of level-II Pir Zakori Flyover to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the GT-Ring Road junction, replacement of two number elevated U-turns on GT Road by 1 kilometre elevated corridor, replacement of Firdous underpass by elevated corridor, reduction and increase in piles’ depth due to unpredictable behaviour of underground strata, replacement of underpass at airport-Sir Syed Road T-Junction by elevated corridor, deletion of one underpass on University Road due to space constraints, inclusion of 06 x HDPE conduits, 03 on each side of the BRT corridor, change in design of drain in Reach-III and deletion of one number bus station in Reach-II.