RMC staff locks down office over officer’s misbehaviour

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) staff on Tuesday locked the offices to mark their protest against alleged thrashing of Irshad Ahmed, driver of ‘coffin bus’ by Municipal Officer Regulation (MOR) Pir Shahzad. The MOR also ordered non-payment of salary to the driver for the past two months.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza while confirming the incident told ‘The News’ that he has taken notice of the issue and will settle it. “I strongly resent happening of such incidents in the department,” he said adding an inquiry will be conducted and guilty person will be punished.

Talking to ‘The News’ elderly, Irshad Ahmed said that he has been working with RMC since 1981. “I am nearing retirement now.” He said that Municipal Officer Regulation (MOR) Pir Shahzad stopped his salary without any reason or rhyme. “He wanted me to do his personal work which I had refused,” he said.

Irshad Ahmed said that yesterday when he went to Pir Shahzad’s room with a request for orders to release his salary, Pir Shahzad not only publicly humiliated him but also thrashed him in front of other colleagues. “I later went to Chief Officer (CO) office for complaint but he was not available. The Chief Officer (CO) assured me for justice,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, ‘The News’ could not get version of Municipal Officer Regulation (MOR) Pir Shahzad as he was not in the office and his cell phone was switched off.

The sources from RMC said that Pir Shahzad did not come to office fear agitation from angry staff members.