‘Pani Do Vote Lo’ could play major factor in NA-59

Rawalpindi : Apart from a split in Pakistan Muslim League (N) vote bank between Ch Nisar Ali Khan and Engineer Qamarul Islam Raja, the major factor which will work against the former to beat Ghulam Sarwar Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is lack of a proper water supply system in the constituency of NA-59 (Rawalpindi III).

Ch Nisar Ali Khan had been elected MNA eight times from the constituency in 1985, 1988, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2002, 2008 and 2013, but the residents of the constituency have been deprived of a proper water supply system and they have to rely on services of tanker mafia which is supplying a water tanker at Rs1500 to Rs2000.

The residents of Adiala Road including Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Defence Road, Saleha Street, Kehkshan Colony, Jarahi, Dhamah Syedan, Gulshanabad, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Dhoke Kalhur, Caltex Road, Mubarak Lane, Madina Town, Kalyal, Samar Zar Colony, Shah Pur, Radio Colony and several other localities are deprived of a proper water supply scheme for years because underground water is not available in the area.

Fearing, the worst scenario, at a corner meeting in Adiala, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, vowed to install two tube-wells at Adiala Road to addresses grievances of the residents of the area. He promised to install a tube-well at Munawar Colony and other at Ali Town.

On the other hand, the inhabitants of Adiala Road have also displayed banners in every area inscribed with only one slogan ‘Pani Do Vote Lo’.

The inner sources stated that currently Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is facing serious difficulties after not getting PML-N ticket. They fear PTI candidate, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, can grab NA-59 due to split in PML-N votes.

From 1970 to 1977, this constituency was called NA-28 and during the period of 1977 to 2002, this constituency was renamed as NA-38. Now after the 2002 general elections, this constituency was named NA-52. Now it has been changed to NA-59 Rawalpindi after the new delimitation.

After new Halqa Bandi, the following areas of Rawalpindi Tehsil included in NA-59 (i) Adwal; (ii) Banda; (iii) Bassali; (iv) Chakri; (v) Gorakhpur; (vi) Sehal; and (vii) Rawalpindi. (b) The following Patwar Circles of Chaklala Qanungo Halqa: (I) Jarahi (Adiala Road); (ii) Morgah; (iii) Topi, (iv) Lakhan-I: (v) Lakhan- II; (vi) Kotha KaIan: (vii) Dharnial; and (viii) Dhamman Syedan (Adiala Road) of Rawalpindi District.

Punjab government has already approved a water supply scheme for Adiala Road, but no funds had been released in its period for starting work on laying down water pipes in different towns and colonies situated in the area on the outskirts of the city. There is likelihood the upcoming government will release development funds for approved schemes in this regard.