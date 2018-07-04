NAB summons Fawad

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Fawad Hassan Fawad, former secretary to prime minister, by July 5 in Ashiana Iqbal scam.

It is learnt that Fawad had hearing in NAB on Tuesday but an application was submitted before the NAB on his behalf seeking his exemption from Tuesday's hearing due to some personal reasons. The bureau acceptied the application.

According to the case, M/S Latif and Sons and M/S ConPro were two competitors in the Ashiana Iqbal bidding and the contract was awarded to M/S Latif and Sons, offering the lowest rates. After award of the contract, the Chief Minister's Office initiated an inquiry with the intention to oust the winning contractor.

Fawad Hassan Fawad, then secretary to Punjab CM, allegedly called the Ashiana Iqbal project director to his office and intimidated him, levelling false allegations of wrongdoings in the award of contract of Aashiana Iqbal to M/S Latif and Sons. He also directed him to cancel the contract illegally.