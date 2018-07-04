Conference highlights global economic challenges

LAHORE:Seventeenth Young Leaders Conference continued for third day on Tuesday. Speakers along with forward-looking panels and activities kept this groundbreaking leadership conference exciting and insightful.

The third day of the event revolved around the theme of ‘Global Economics Leadership’ which focused on global economic challenges with an emphasis on sustainable development and responsible leadership. The champ of the day, Waqar Ali, discussed the skills required to be more effective leaders and how to employ economic analysis when considering difficult public policy choices.

As the first speaker of the day, Badar Khushnood, led a very interactive and engaging session on ‘Generation Z’ that left participants asking for more. “The next generation of talent is here with accessible technology and information as their norm. These serious-minded realists are all about changing the future of work through their risk-taking abilities, spontaneity and their positive attitude towards learning and growing,” Badar Khushnood said.

This session was followed by an activity ‘You are fired!’ which aimed to get participants familiar with the jobs that are now rendered obsolete and replaced with technology. A panel discussion moderated by Badar Khushnood featuring Shireen Naqvi, Ambareen Baig and Hina Tasleem was conducted to discuss the future of work.

Umair Jaliawala from British Council spoke about ‘ILMPOSSIBLE’, an initiative by British Council Pakistan in partnership with School of Leadership Foundation that works to provide quality primary education to underprivileged children of various districts of Pakistan. He pointed out that Pakistan is in the throes of an education crisis highlighting the main barriers to education such as weak school management, lack of proper infrastructure and teacher absenteeism.

Minister visits jail: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq has said that all prisoners should be treated with respect due to their inherent dignity as human beings.

Good food and proper medical facilities are the basis rights of the prisoners, he said during his visit to the Camp Jail on Tuesday. He inspected the barracks and met the prisoners. He listened to the problems of the prisoners and assured them of solution to their issues. He visited the dispensary and checked medical facilities for the prisoners.