Police come out to help citizens in rain

LAHORE: All the officers of Lahore police remained busy with helping citizens during the torrential rain in the city.

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar directed all the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to go on the roads and help the citizens in torrential rains. Police officials also ensured smooth traffic flow by repairing and pushing vehicles of citizens in different areas.

Lahore police utilised all their resources to help the citizens in rain. Police officials of Civil Lines Division in the supervision of SP Muhammad Afzal helped the citizens at Governor's House, Regal Chowk, Faisal Chowk and GPO Chowk. Similarly, SP Cantt Bilal Iftikhar supervised the rescue activities at Defense, Cantt, Sarwar Road, Bhatta Chowk and Masjid Chowk. SP Iqbal Town Syed Ali monitored the rescue activities at Iqbal Town, Scheme Morr, Samanabad and Millat Park. SP Sadar Maaz Ahmad supervised the rescue activities at Raiwind, Green Town, Township, Sattokatla and Chung. SP City Ahsan Saifullah monitored the rescue activities on Lower Mall, Bhatti Gate, Shahdara, Badami Bagh and Shadbagh.

SP Model Town Ali Waseem supervised the activities at Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Naseerabad, General Hospital and Kahna to facilitate the citizens in torrential rains. On the directions of the DIG Operations, Dolphin SP Muhammad Nadeem also supervised the patrolling of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit at busy and important roads, including The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Moulana Shoukat Ali Road.

suicide: A 20-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself at Shahpur Kanjran on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Fareed. Depressed upon being admonished by his parents over an unknown issue, he ended his life by shooting himself. The body has been removed to morgue. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old youth, Bilal, died in a road accident in the Liaqatabad area.

Body found: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatti Gate police area on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict. He might have died of an overdose of drugs, they suspected. The body has been removed to morgue.

murdered: A 55-year-old man was killed by some unidentified persons in the Data Darbar area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Safdar Ali of Bakar Mandi. He was asleep at his shop when some unidentified persons killed him with repeated blows of iron rods. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case.

traffic route: The city traffic police issued alternative route plan after a pothole occured by torrential rain at GPO Chowk on Tuesday.

According to the plan, the traffic coming from Regal Chowk can move towards Fane Road, Mozang Adda, Bagum Road and Lytton Road via High Court Chowk. The traffic can go to The Mall via AG Office Chowk and Old Anarkali.

Meanwhile, the chief traffic officer (CTO) visited various parts of the city and regulated the traffic on the roads. He visited Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road, Jail Road, The Mall, Ferozepur Road, Laxmi Chowk and Circular Road.

IG: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has ordered the police officers and officials to behave in a good manner not only with the public but also with their subordinates.

In his letter to the Lahore CCPO and all the RPOs and DPOs in the province, the IG directed them to keep their doors open for the citizens and the staff so that none of them faced inconvenience for solution to their problems. The practice of expelling the cops over trivial issues was discouraged in the letter.