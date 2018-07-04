Shahbaz turned Lahore into ‘Dubbanpura’, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said defective planning of Shahbaz Sharif has turned Lahore into "Dubbanpura".

First rain has sunk his orange train. He should go to GPO Chowk and see his failure himself, Pervaiz Elahi said. Responding to queries from the media on telephone, he said Shahbaz Sharif’s false claim in Karachi of turning Lahore into Paris has been exposed and all TV channels are showing Lahore becoming Venice.

Responding to a question, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said: “Difference between showoff schemes and plans and works for welfare and wellbeing of people has fully become visible today. People are affected by flop planning and defective measures of Shahbaz Sharif.

Our established Rescue Service 1122 has done quite appreciable work even today. Karachi and other provinces would know what the reality in fact is behind claim of turning Lahore into Paris and false claims of N-League about ideal development in Punjab are nothing but cheating people.”