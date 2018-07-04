Kakar allowed to contest PSF’s president election

KARACHI: The Balochistan High Court has allowed Sher Ali Kakar to take part in the election of president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), scheduled on July 5.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar passed this order on a constitutional petition filed by Kakar, who is chairman Balochistan Squash Association (BSA).

“The court allowed me to participate in the election. I have requested the PSF secretary to include my name as a candidate for the seat of PSF president,” said Kakar while talking to ‘The News’.

He said he would file a contempt of court case against PSF officials if he was not allowed to contest. A copy of the order available with ‘The News’ states that the petitioner is allowed to participate in the process of election of PSF, “provided he otherwise qualifies for the same”.

It is to be noted that Kakar tried to contest the elections for the presidential post in the past but was prevented from doing so. In April 2015, as the president of BSA, Sher Ali Kakar sent a request to PSF secretary to provide him the nomination form for presidential election as per PSF’s constitution.

PSF elections had not been held for the posts of president, secretary and treasurer for over two decades. The Article 8 of the constitution states: “The Following office bearers of the PSF shall be elected at the General Council Meeting: President and the 3 Vice President.”

The clause 4 of this article states: “The following office bearers shall be appointed by the president: Honorary Secretary; Honorary Treasurer; and Honorary Joint Secretary.”As per article 7 the General Council has the right “to elect the office bearers, by ballot or show of hands”.

It is worth adding here that some years back Sher Ali filed a case in a court of Balochistan, challenging the “nomination” of the president and other office bearers. But he was forced to withdraw the case.

Another member of PSF’s executive committee in November 2012 raised a question over the “nomination” of the secretary of the federation and demanded that the secretary should be elected.

But the matter was hushed up by the then officials of the federation one day before the AGM, and the issue of “nomination” was not discussed in the meeting. In 2017, Kakar sent a legal notice to PSF president Sohail Aman stating that he was occupying the seat of president unconstitutionally as the legal procedure provided in the constitution as well as in the National Sports Policy was not followed by PSF.

According to the clause 10(b) of National Sports Policy, all federations are to hold election at club level and tehsil or district level. Moreover, representatives of Pakistan Sports Board and provincial boards should be invited. Kakar also claims that the constitutional requirement of annual audit of PSF funds has not been met for a long time.