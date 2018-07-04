Wed July 04, 2018
National

July 4, 2018

ANP leader asks workers to speed up polls campaign

TIMERGARA: Urging the workers to run door-to-door campaign for success of all party candidates ANP leader Zahid Khan on Tuesday said it was party mandate to award tickets to candidates. He said although he had reservations over award of the party ticket in PK-13, the party leaders intervened and all differences were resolved.

