ANP leader asks workers to speed up polls campaign

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: Urging the workers to run door-to-door campaign for success of all party candidates ANP leader Zahid Khan on Tuesday said it was party mandate to award tickets to candidates. He said although he had reservations over award of the party ticket in PK-13, the party leaders intervened and all differences were resolved.
TIMERGARA: Urging the workers to run door-to-door campaign for success of all party candidates ANP leader Zahid Khan on Tuesday said it was party mandate to award tickets to candidates. He said although he had reservations over award of the party ticket in PK-13, the party leaders intervened and all differences were resolved.
Comments