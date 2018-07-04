Flags, banners removed from govt buildings in NA-43

LANDIKOTAL: To implement the Election Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct, returning officer for NA-43 on Tuesday removed the banners and party flags of candidates from government installations.

Assistant Commissioner of Jamrud Zahid Usman Kakakhel, who is returning officer for NA-43, told The News that on the directives of high-ups he constituted a raiding party and visited various localities in the constituency.

He said heavy machinery was used to remove banners and flags from high places including electricity poles and multi-storey buildings. The official said he had issued prior notices to all candidates to abide by the code of conduct set for the upcoming general election.

Zahid Usman said that flags and banners were removed from various localities in Jamrud. He said that supporters of the election candidates had hoisted flags and displayed banners at government buildings, electricity poles, roadside buildings and water tanks. “I would summon the candidates to submit written bonds that they would not indulge in illegal activities,” he said, adding the candidates would face disqualification if they didn’t obey the law. The official said no effort would be spared to ensure the holding of peaceful and fair election.