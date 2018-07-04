UK-funded Karandaaz to grant Rs64m to women entrepreneurs in KP

PESHAWAR: Karandaaz Pakistan, the country’s leading promoter of financial aid, has signed financing agreements with 15 successful female entrepreneurs who took part in the Women Entrepreneurship Challenge- 2017. The organisation would provide a grant and investment of Rs64 million to expand their businesses.

The Challenge, funded by UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), facilitates growth of women-led businesses by providing them technical support and an opportunity to raise investments from Karandaaz.

More than 650 women-led businesses applied for the 2017 Challenge, of which 36 received business development training through Karandaaz’s partners. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karandaaz Ali Sarfraz said that the “Karandaaz partners with women entrepreneurs so that they can realize the true potential of their ideas. We are happy to share that the Women Entrepreneurship Challenge 2018 is currently accepting applications from more women-led businesses. This time we have planned to provide the selected businesses customised support. They may also be eligible to receive financing from Karandaaz at the end.”

A recipient Shumaila Afsheen, who owns Sprinkles Café, in Quetta, said women can do anything they want and should do business as well. “I had started a business but did not know how to make a proper business plan, define procedures, and maintain accounts. Karandaaz trained us and now I know how to manage a business,” she added.

Amna Shaikh Farooqi, co-owner of Polly and Other Stories, a business that works with rural artisans and businesses across the country, shared the same feelings. DFID Head of Economic Growth, Patricia, said, “The aim of this project is bigger than supporting these women to grow their businesses and create jobs for others. It will create role models to inspire other women entrepreneurs. And show to banks and other economic actors that investing in women’s business is good for social and financial returns.”