Lok Virsa imparting traditional skills to children

Islamabad: A one-month long children summer camp in traditional skills opened here at the Zarsanga Hall of Lok Virsa Complex here on Tuesday.

The event was organised to promote traditional skills and inculcate awareness among younger generation, particularly children about the indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan. It will focus on truck art, papier mache and pottery making.

Twenty five children aged between six years and 14 years are attending the camp enthusiastically. Master artisans, who are conducting the training classes, are Khalilur Rehman and Ejaz Ahmad from Rawalpindi in truck art, Niaz Ahmad in pottery making from Saidpur village and Asifa Bibi in papier mache from Rawalpindi.

All these artisans possess vast knowledge and experience and have been imparting training to youth in their respective craft skills. There are three periods in the camp first focusing on short history of the craft, second on practical work under master artisans and third on storytelling and folk music.

Women teachers, folk artists and folk musicians have also been part of the training programme. The camp will end with a prestigious and colourful ceremony scheduled on 31st July 2018 wherein certificates will be awarded to the participating children in full view of the media. The ceremony will also feature live folk musical performances, presented by children attired in traditional costumes.