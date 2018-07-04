Khattak slams past rulers

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak said on Tuesday that the former rulers had plundered the exchequer and made fortunes abroad through money laundering.

He was speaking at gatherings in Kheshgi Payan Maira, Gandheri Union Council and Zameenabad. He said the former rulers were corrupt and did nothing for the country and nation except looting the public money.

Pervez Khattak said that PTI’s previous government brought about a revolution in Health and Education sectors. “Our government improved police and patwar system in the province,” he said and added that the previous provincial government promoted merit and transparency in recruitments.

The former chief minister said after gaining power, PTI would execute its incomplete projects and missions. “The Bas Rapid Transit project will be completed within the scheduled period,” he said and added that people were joining his party due to its raising graph and people’s friendly policies and vision of Imran Khan. Pervez Khattak said in the leadership of the party chairman, the looted public money would be brought back and spent on welfare of the deprived segments of the society. “Nawaz Sharif should not dream of becoming prime minister again as people would reject his party’s leaders in the next general polls,” he claimed.