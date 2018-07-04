Undemocratic forces want to bring puppet govts: Bilawal

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said undemocratic forces want to bring puppet governments. He said the PPP candidates are threatened and asked to quit the party and join the other party. Talking to media persons in Hyderabad, Bilawal said the candidates are being stopped from contesting polls in Punjab and Sindh, adding that this should not happen. He said the PPP believes in the strength of masses and they must be allowed to make decision about the next government.

Bilawal said that his party workers could not be threatened through such pressures and threats and he personally has come out for the support of party candidates. He said the masses want solution of their problems and they have nothing to do with the matter of why someone was ousted and they also did not like any puppet government. He said the PPP is the only party which could resolve the problems of people, adding that the party has done this in the past too.

He said that the democracy in Pakistan is young and there are some people who did not want to see democracy in Pakistan and these people also continue their efforts. He said that the people present in GDA are always gathered in every election, adding that why this thing is sold in every election. He said that 10-party alliance was formed in the last elections, adding that the PPP will continue to compete with these alliances as the people are with him. Bilawal said that he has come out first time and they will not easily give passage to the son of Benazir Bhutto.

To a question, Bilawal said the coalition government could be the likely outcome of the next elections. He said he has won and he cannot accept defeat. Bilawal said that he is not in politics just for seeking power, but to complete the mission of his martyred mother.