ECP pockets hefty security deposit from lesser number of contenders

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of candidates contesting the July 25 general elections have paid to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a handsome amount of over Rs288 million as the mandatory fee for filing nomination papers.

A total of 3,675 aspirants for the federal seats deposited Rs110.25 million at the rate of Rs30,000 each whereas 8,895 contenders for the provincial seats paid Rs177.9 million under the same head.

Meanwhile, a huge number of candidates, 42 percent, who had originally filed nomination papers to contest 849 directly contested national and provincial seats, have bowed out of the race for different reasons.

A negligible fraction of those are now out of the field were knocked out by judicial forums on various counts. However, the precise data of the contestants thus declared ineligible is not available.

The number of contenders, left in the run, is much small compared to their tally of 2013. It is quite possible that intense scrutiny has discouraged thousands of prospective candidates to enter the scramble.

The ECP data reveals that 8,912 aspirants who had originally submitted their candidacy papers withdrew from the clash. A total of 21,482 persons had primarily filed their documents. Now, as many as 12,570 left in the match.

For the 2013 elections, 15,629 candidates — 4,671 for the National Assembly and 10,958 for provincial assemblies – had finally vied for the federal and provincial seats. Some 3,675 persons will contest 272 general seats of the federal legislature while 8,396 figures will fight for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies.

The drop in the number of candidates was registered for both the national and provincial seats. When approached by The News to know the reason behind less number of candidates as against the last elections’ tally, ECP spokesman Qasim Nadim referred to the increased fee for submitting the candidacy papers. Another reason, according to him, is the forfeiture of this if a candidate fails to secure atleast 25 percent of the votes polled. If a contestant withdraws, the candidacy paper fee is refunded. Similarly, if a loser, who is successful in obtaining 25 percent votes polled, will also be given back the security deposit.

The spokesman did not agree that tough conditions specified in the affidavit introduced by the ECP for the contesting candidates on the Supreme Court orders was the principal reason behind lesser nominations, and pointed out that the same requirements were also needed in 2013.

Previously, an aspirant for a national seat was required to pay a fee of Rs4,000 while a competitor for a provincial seat paid Rs2,000. Under section 61 of the Elections Act, the Returning Officer (RO) will not accept a nomination paper unless a sum of Rs30,000 for election to a seat in the National Assembly and Rs20,000 for election to a seat in the provincial assembly is deposited by the candidate or by any person on his behalf in cash with the RO; or through bank draft drawn in favour of the RO; or in cash in a specified account with any branch of the National Bank of Pakistan, receipt of which should be produced before the RO.

Not more than one deposit will be required in the case of a person who has been nominated as a candidate by more than one nomination paper. After termination or conclusion of the election, a candidate may obtain return of the deposit. If he, not being the returned candidate, obtains less than one-fourth of the total votes polled in the constituency, the sum thus paid by him or on his behalf will stand forfeited in favour of the government. Such a deposit become non-refundable if application of its return is not submitted within three months from the date of declaration of result of the election by the ECP or, in case election is not held, from the date of termination of the proceedings of an election.