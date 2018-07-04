Iran will respect N-deal: Rouhani

BERN: Iran will continue to respect its nuclear agreement with world powers as long as its interests are preserved, President Hassan said on Tuesday in a speech in Switzerland.

The United States withdrew in May from the 2015 agreement, under which world powers agreed to lift sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear programme.

Iran has asked European countries to offer new economic measures to offset the impact of a return of US sanctions.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has lashed out at American officials for threatening to stop Iran's oil exports, saying they would never be able to carry out such a threat.

"The US (officials') statement in this regard is unilateralism…and a breach of all international rules and regulations in energy and trade sectors," Rouhani said at a joint press conference with his Swiss counterpart, Alain Berset, in Bern on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany in 2015.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic. The sanctions would include a universal ban on Iran over buying or acquiring US dollars as well as restrictions over purchases of crude oil from the country and investing in its oil sector projects.