Wed July 04, 2018
July 4, 2018

Beyond allegations

The 2018 elections are in the offing and all political parties have already launched election campaigns. However, it is unfortunate that instead of focusing and sharing party manifestos with people, political parties are blaming each other for poor performances in the past.

Political parties should realise that hurling allegations against each other is not sufficient to win the confidence of voters. Parties should discuss what steps they will take to ensure socioeconomic development and bring Pakistan to the right direction so that it can compete with developed countries.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

