Fatal rides

Overloaded buses are the primary cause of road accidents in Karachi. In addition, bus drivers also drive recklessly and let conductors load more passengers in the buses that already have limited capacity.

People can be seen sitting on the bus roofs and standing at its door steps. The government should put a strict ban on such practices and no one should be allowed to drive passengers in such a dangerous manner.

Durdana DM

Turbat