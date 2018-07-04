Fatal rides

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Overloaded buses are the primary cause of road accidents in Karachi. In addition, bus drivers also drive recklessly and let conductors load more passengers in the buses that already have limited capacity.
People can be seen sitting on the bus roofs and standing at its door steps. The government should put a strict ban on such practices and no one should be allowed to drive passengers in such a dangerous manner.
Durdana DM
Turbat
