Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fatal rides

Overloaded buses are the primary cause of road accidents in Karachi. In addition, bus drivers also drive recklessly and let conductors load more passengers in the buses that already have limited capacity.

x
Advertisement

People can be seen sitting on the bus roofs and standing at its door steps. The government should put a strict ban on such practices and no one should be allowed to drive passengers in such a dangerous manner.

Durdana DM

Turbat

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar