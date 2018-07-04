Wed July 04, 2018
Newspost

July 4, 2018

Reserved for a few

The election season has started. Now, politicians and leaders of political parties can be seen visiting different areas in the city in an attempt to engage with voters. Whenever they visit an area, the local authorities make sure that all facilities are provided to them. Roads are swept and everything is kept in a proper manner.

Surprisingly, the power also doesn’t go out when these politicians are in town. The question is: if regular work can be done on one single day when the politician is on visit, why can’t it be carried out on other days as well?

Hira Kiran

Larkana

