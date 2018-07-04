Lights out

The solution for the loadshedding crisis in Karachi is nowhere in sight. Most of the areas in the mega city face the shortfall of electricity. The lethal combination of scorching heat and power outages makes the lives of residents miserable.

This also inconveniences students who find it difficult to study without electricity . The use of UPS or generators is also not pocket-friendly. The authorities concerned ought to take urgent measures in order to fix this major problem.

Syeda Kisa Fatima

Karachi