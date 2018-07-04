From rote to reasoning

It is unfortunate that both our curriculum and examination system are designed to assess the memory of students. Little room is given for them to think out of the box. Similarly, teachers’ performance is judged on the basis of results shown by their students under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act. As a result, rote learning is rampant in our educational institutes. The incumbent students undoubtedly live up to the expectations of their teachers by showing extraordinary results. But this is achieved at the cost of students’ creativity and originality.

Nowadays, students get full marks even in the subjects like English, Urdu and Pakistan Studies. The authorities concerned need to alter the syllabus in such a way that it builds on the skill set of students. Our younger generation has a great potential to excel. But it is up to us how we utilise their talents to bring progress to our country.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali