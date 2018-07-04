Allied Bank – Pioneering in providing Digital Lockers facility in Pakistan

Allied Bank has inaugurated a high-tech pioneer initiative for its valued customers in the shape of Allied Digital Lockers synergized with robotic technology and multi-level access control points at ABL DHA Phase VI Branch, Lahore. Mr. Muhammad Waseem Mukhtar (Director) graced this occasion.

With the use of robotic technology and access control infrastructure, dependence on bank staff in the locker operation has been eradicated that paves the path to allow customers 24/7 access to the locker.

Keeping in view round the clock access, bank has paid special attention to security of the customers and their valuables including CCTV Surveillance, Burglary Alarm and presence of 24/7 Security Guard.

This initiative will put forth a new standard in the industry with the ease of safe keeping valuables in lockers 24/7 at customers’ convenience which is another step towards bank’s fulfilment of its commitment towards customer services.***