Emirates to start A380 flights to Islamabad

KARACHI: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, announced on Tuesday that it will deploy a one-off A380 service to Islamabad on July 8, 2018, a statement said.

The airline’s iconic double-decker will make its inaugural arrival in Islamabad on a special flight EK2524/EK2525, it added.

The A380 flight will depart Dubai on July 8, 2018 at 0800hrs and arrive in Islamabad at 1210hrs.

The flight will depart Islamabad at 1540hrs to arrive in Dubai at 1745hrs on the same day.

“We are proud to bring our flagship A380 aircraft to Islamabad, and we look forward to showcasing our innovative products on-board this iconic aircraft with the signature Emirates service,” said Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, divisional senior vice president commercial operations centre, Emirates.