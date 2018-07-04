Railways delegation meets ADB official

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Railways efforts for the completion of digital land asset database.

ADB Mission Leader Adrian Torres expressed these views during a meeting with Member of the Ministry of Railways Faisal Ismaeli, a statement issued here said.

Torres was briefed about creation of draft manual for construction of Internal Audit Department for Pakistan Railways.

He was also informed that consultants were working for reorganisation and rationalisation of workforce and it would be accomplished in December 2018.

The Manila-based organisation showed interest in establishment of unit for public-private partnership in Pakistan Railways. Pakistan Railways had initiated reforms to improve transparency and competence in procurement processes. The adoption of accrual-based accounting also came under discussion.