‘Exchange of business teams to enhance trade ties with Greece’

LAHORE: Business linkages are very important for the economic growth of any country and frequent exchange of business delegations between Pakistan and Greece will not only help enhance bilateral trade volume, but also promote business activities.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf expressed these views, while briefing to the members of the Chamber of Craft Industry of Greece in Athens.

Low trade between Pakistan and Greece is mainly because of the lack of trade contacts and sharing of related business information, he said, adding that Pakistani metal work consists of swords, dishes, boxes and tea sets made from gold and silver, and jewellery with precious pearls and stones are the most important and famous craft work of the Pakistani handicraft.

Brass, wood crafts and onyx are famous to maintain the high traditions of handicrafts from 1994 in Pakistan and perfectly show the value of the product, he said.

Pakistan like other developing economies is working for value-added export-based economy. Pakistan is highly rich in mines and minerals and this sector has lots of investment opportunities, Yousaf said.

Chamber of Craft Greece President Pavlos Ravanis said that the chamber is continuously upgrading and renewing its services and policies, always with a view to providing optimal services to its members and providing targeted actions tailoured to the current needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. "We are willing to cooperate on joint actions and initiatives for the benefit of both the countries' entrepreneurship," he added.

President and Founder of the Greek-Pakistani Chamber of Commerce and Industry M Rubina Markopoulou referred to the dynamics of the Pakistan economy, saying that in recent years, it has been in a steady upward phase due to the political environment of the country.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Khalid Usman Qaiser appraised the business delegation of the geographical, culture, traditions and historical perspectives, as well as current trade situation and economic constraints of Greece.

He also briefed the delegation about trade relations, and exports and imports level between Pakistan and Greece.

Usman said that the visit of Pakistan’s business delegation would strengthen bilateral trade ties.