Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cotton improves

Karachi : Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates increased Rs100/maund.

x
Advertisement

The spot rates increased to Rs7,800/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,359/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs7,945/maund and Rs8,514/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said new cotton from 2018 crop has arrived in the market, while prices have increased. “Quality of Punjab is better, while it has deteriorated in Sindh,” he said.

Karachi cotton market recorded five transactions of 1,400 bales. Of these, 400 bales each from Tando Adam and Shahdadpur were sold between Rs8,100 to Rs8,175/maund, while 200 bales each from Burewala, Sanghar and Vehari exchanged hands at Rs8,100/maund to Rs8,200/maund.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar