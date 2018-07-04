Cotton improves

Karachi : Trading improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates increased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates increased to Rs7,800/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,359/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs7,945/maund and Rs8,514/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said new cotton from 2018 crop has arrived in the market, while prices have increased. “Quality of Punjab is better, while it has deteriorated in Sindh,” he said.

Karachi cotton market recorded five transactions of 1,400 bales. Of these, 400 bales each from Tando Adam and Shahdadpur were sold between Rs8,100 to Rs8,175/maund, while 200 bales each from Burewala, Sanghar and Vehari exchanged hands at Rs8,100/maund to Rs8,200/maund.