Oil climbs

Singapore : Oil prices climbed on Tuesday after Libya declared force majeure on some of its supplies, although an overall rise in OPEC output and an emerging slowdown in demand held back markets.

Brent crude oil futures were at $77.71 per barrel at 0217 GMT, up 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 57 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $74.51.

"The Libyan power struggle between the Tripoli-based National Oil Corp that is internationally recognised and controls the export sales and the NOC-East

group based in Benghazi that currently

has physical control of the infrastructure wipes out the planned increase from

the OPEC+ coalition," said Stephen

Innes, Head of Trading for Asia-Pacific

at futures brokerage OANDA in

Singapore.