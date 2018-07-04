Gold falls

Bengaluru : Gold prices fell for a second day on Tuesday to the lowest since December as strength in the U.S. dollar put pressure on the yellow metal, offsetting safe-haven demand amid mounting global trade tensions.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,239.63 an ounce as of 0342 GMT after earlier dropping to its lowest since Dec. 12 at $1,237.36. In the previous session, it fell about 1 percent.

U.S. gold futures were 0.1 percent lower at $1,240.60 an ounce.

"It´s all about the USD (U.S. dollar) demand rather than any news specific as the markets insatiable demand for USD to ride out yet another building perfect storm has the USD glittering.

As such Gold is especially vulnerable in such an environment," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.

The dollar was a shade lower on Tuesday but remained broadly supported after strong U.S. economic data.