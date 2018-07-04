Rupee weakens

The rupee closed weaker on Tuesday due to a fresh uptick in the dollar demand from importers, currency dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 121.54/dollar as compared to the previous closing of 121.49.

Dealers said the currency was traded in a range-bound manner with some demand came from the importers.

“The market remained calm on Tuesday on the first day of trading after one-day holiday,” a trader said. “There was some corporate dollar buying during the day.”

Market watchers said the currency will remain stable at the current levels this week amid normal dollar demand in the market.

In the open market, the rupee showed a steady trend. It closed at 124.50 for buying and 125 for selling against the dollar.