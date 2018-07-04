Stocks extend losses as risk-shy investors book profits

Stocks extended losses on Tuesday as retail and some institutional investors remained risk-shy amid election doubts and external debt payments’ concerns that continue to cloud the overall market sentiments, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said bearish activity was witnessed at the apex bourse owing to pre-election uncertainty and Fitch comments on financing risks amid yawning fiscal deficit, estimated to hover around 6 percent of the GDP in the current financial year.

“Despite expectations of upbeat cement sales data for July-June FY18 and robust economic growth outlook, factors like foreign outflows, surging external account imbalances, higher energy prices, and weak corporate earnings prospects led to the bearish close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.41 percent or 169.63 points to close at 41,564.42 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index lost 0.58 percent or 118.05 points to finish at 20,405.09 points.

Of 321 active scrips, 136 advanced, 162 declined, and 23 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 104.081 billion shares compared to a turnover of 84.504 million shares in the previous session.

The early-session positive activity proved short-lived because of lack of support to sustain those gains, while investors were also reluctant to take fresh positions in choice scrips despite the heavy battering seen during the recent bear run.

An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said Honda shares dipped 2.38 percent despite the fact the company increased car prices in the range of Rs30,000 to Rs100,000.

Among oil marketing companies, Pakistan State Oil fell 1.18 percent, Shell Pakistan 2.10 percent and Hascol went down 0.57 percent because of depressed provisional sales data that showed a decline in sales for petroleum products on month-on-month basis.

Further, oil and gas exploration and production companies took a dip with a fall in international crude oil price and profit booking. However, cement sector mostly performed better than others due to positive expectations related to the sector and the fact that cement stocks are currently undervalued.

The highest gainers were Bata Pakistan, up Rs20.00 to close at Rs1900.00/share, and Indus Motor Company, up Rs19.76 to finish at Rs1425.47/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs27.75 to close at Rs1452.25/share, and Khyber Textile, down Rs19.47 to close at Rs370.01/share.

Fauji Foods Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 7.361 million shares. It gained Rs0.78 to close at Rs34.67/share. It was followed by Engro Polymer with a turnover of 3.689 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.93 to close at Rs30.97/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Dewan Cement, recording a turnover of 4.068 million shares and losing Rs1 to end at Rs16.33/share.