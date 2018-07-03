Retrieval of bodies from sunken Indonesian ferry called off

SIMALUNGUN, Indonesia: The retrieval of scores of bodies from an Indonesian ferry that sunk into the depths of one of the world’s deepest lakes is being called off, a rescue official said on Monday.

The vessel was believed to be operating illegally with no manifest and an insufficient number of life jackets when it went down nearly two weeks ago on Lake Toba, a picturesque tourist destination in Sumatra.

Authorities have said they pinpointed the boat by using remotely operated underwater vehicles at some 420 metres below the surface of the lake.

But the lake’s vast depths posed a massive challenge to rescuers trying to recover the boat and more than 160 missing passengers.

Hundreds of people -- relatives and friends of the victims -- have kept a vigil by the shore as they waited for news about their loved ones.

Officials met with the families to explain that the search was going to be officially called off on Tuesday.

"Most of the victims’ relatives agreed but some others asked that the search be extended," Riadil Lubis, head of the North Sumatra disaster agency, told AFP.

Grainy video and photo footage from the underwater vehicles showed several bodies and motorcycles, which the boat had been carrying, on the lake bed.

Just three passengers had earlier been confirmed dead in the accident, with 21 survivors.

Official estimates list 164 others -- including children -- as missing.

They are presumed dead, with many bodies thought to be trapped inside the sunken ferry.

Lake Toba, which fills the crater of a supervolcano that exploded in a massive eruption tens of thousands of years ago, is one of the world’s deepest lakes, plunging to around 500 metres in places.

The traditional wooden boat could have been carrying five times the number of passengers it was built to hold, along with dozens of motorcycles, officials have said.

Five suspects have been named, including the boat’s captain, as well as local port and transportation officials.