Tue July 03, 2018
World

AFP
July 3, 2018

African Union creates body

NOUAKCHOTT: African leaders have created a body to help coordinate national policies on migration, Morocco announced at the African Union (AU) summit on Monday.

AU leaders agreed to set up an organisation called the African Observatory for Migration and Development (OAMD), based in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, FM Bourita told a press conference in Nouakchott, the Mauritanian capital. “African leaders have taken the decision to task this important new tool with harmonising the national strategies of African states and improving interaction with partners (abroad)," he said.

