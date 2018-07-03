CPC set to become world’s largest democratic party

BEIJING: The Communist Party of China (CPC) which celebrated its 97th birthday on Sunday, has kept its vigour and vitality as the world's largest democratic party through growing support at the grass-root level.

President Xi Jinping

said on the occasion that

"Our Party was born during domestic turmoil and foreign aggression and has grown after enduring hardships

and frustrations, and it becomes stronger by overcoming risks and challenges," he added.

The Party has always been ready to protect against potential dangers and risks, he added.

The number of CPC members reached 89.56 million by the end of last year, of whom 13.31 million were younger than 30, according the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee.

CPC membership increased by 117,000 and Party organizations by 53,000 since 2016. The Party's vigor and vitality have been strengthened, the department said.