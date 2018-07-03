PPP demands resignation of Sindh information minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Monday formally registered a complaint against provincial Information Minister of Sindh to the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan for controversial statement of Sindh’s Information Minister to support miscreants who stoned over the rally of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lyari and demanded for early resignation of caretaker Information Minister of Sindh.

In a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner through the letter, Incharge PPP Election Monitoring cell Taj Haider also sent a clip of Sindh Information Minister that was broadcasted by private channel on Sunday to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Taj Haider in complaint to the Chief Election Commission through his letter stated that by this statement, Sindh’s Information Minister proved himself as a party in the electoral process as

well as hurt the sentiments of the workers and supporters of the PPP rather than condemning the activities of the miscreants to impede the electoral campaign of the PPP.

“The Sindh’s Information Minister accepted failure of the caretaker provincial government of Sindh to maintain law and order situation and even publically condoned it and encourage violence,” he stated in a letter.

Taj Haider sent a relevant portion of the transcript of the statement of Sindh’s Information Minister along with the video clip to the Chief Election Commissioner according to which the Information Minister stated in his remarks to the private TV channels that, “You should not go to the area where you have not worked or have not served the people. You are going there for getting the votes then this is a natural reaction of the people. You should use your

own logic what we have to do? Should we shoot them who are protesting against you, we should open the fire? Yes, if have done good job then you must go with pride. These persons will welcome you with love.”

The PPP Incharge Election Monitoring cell stated that this also raises question on the impartiality of the caretaker set up which is crystal clear from the act of the sitting minister of the caretaker setup and in such a situation free, fair and transparent elections cannot be ensured. “The Information Minister of Sindh has violated the section 230(1)(c)(d), (2)(g) of Election Act 2017 and has disqualified himself to be part of the caretaker setup,” he said.

Taj Haider stated that therefore, through this representation the PPP demands resignation of Information Minister of caretaker setup of the government of Sindh in order to ensure free, fair and transparent election process.