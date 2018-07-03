ECP calls Imran on oath issue

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on July 4 with regard to a plea against submission of assurance affidavits from party ticket hopefuls.

PTI had uploaded an application form along with a pledge on its website to be filled in by applicants of a National Assembly or a provincial assembly seat, even a reserved seat. A petition was filed with the ECP.

The full five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza, heard a plea against PTI’s move of seeking assurance on affidavits from ticket hopefuls for general elections, 2018.

During the hearing, Munir’s counsel informed the court that the PTI sought assurance on affidavits from applicants for party tickets illegally that they would not leave the party or contest as independent candidates in case they were refused tickets to contest the general election.

To this, Punjab ECP member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi said, “political parties have always issued tickets based on these conditions and have other parties also sought similar assurance affidavits”. The petitioner’s counsel responded by confirming that all parties sought such assurance affidavits but they were illegal and against their manifestos. He maintained that no political party could stop a candidate from contesting as an independent.