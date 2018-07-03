Senate body chief takes notice of Bilawal’s rally attack

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik on Monday took a suo motu notice on the security lapse during a rally of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lyari, Karachi, and directed the Sindh provincial government to present the report to the committee.

He has also directed the Sindh Inspector General Police to present the investigative report to the Senate committee on the attack on the PPP rally in Lyari, Karachi within 3-days.

The Senate committee chairman directed the authorities concerned to report to the Standing Committee on Interior that what security arrangements were placed for the protection of the PPP chairman, and how could the miscreants reach and start pelting stones on the rally.

He stated that the committee should also be briefed that how many miscreants were arrested and details of the investigation so far. “It looks a first episode to create harassment in the elections, and it is a motivated move and whether it will be allowed to go unnoticed,” he asked from the concerned departments of the provincial government of Sindh.

Senator Rehman Malik asked the Home Department of the Sindh Government that the committee should be informed whether responsibility for this security lapse has been fixed or not. “Keeping the gravity of the situation, a detailed report on the incident be submitted to the Senate committee on interior within 3-days,” Senate’s Committee Chairman on Interior directed the provincial government of Sindh.

In a suo moto, Senator Rehman Malik stated that it has been reported that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, being head of the PPP and candidate from Lyari, was on normal election campaign in Lyari when a group of miscreants started pelting on the rally and this unfortunate had raised a question mark on the security arrangements of the high profile political leadership and elections 2018 as well.

Senator Rehman Malik said the Election Commission of Pakistan and the provinces have given assurances, during a briefing to the Senate’s Committee on May 28, 2018 that the voters and candidates will be provided a fool proof security.