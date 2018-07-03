Efforts being made to run poll campaign through religious beliefs: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry Monday said that efforts were being made to run election campaign through religious beliefs.

While addressing a media conference here, Fawad condemned and expressed concern over the recent statements by former premier Nawaz Sharif and claimed that his party was making concentrated efforts to make the elections controversial and added that already Nawaz narrative, started at the time of DawnLeaks, had harmed directly to Pakistan.

Fawad believed that it was because of Nawaz narrative that Pakistan was placed in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. “We strongly condemn PML-N’s narrative aimed at making the election controversial. PML-N and Nawaz are making the military and judiciary controversial,” he asserted. PTI leader said that Nawaz was unhappy that the institutions, which used to support him, were today not siding with him and that was why he was now trying to boycott the elections. “Whether or not to boycott is a political party’s own decision but PPP had suffered massively after having boycotted the 1985 elections,” he recalled.

He said placement on the grey list of the FATF on money laundering was a consequence of PML-N’s anti-army and anti-judiciary narrative. “Nawaz is responsible for the inflation storm and the most recent price hike in petroleum products,” he maintained.

PTI leader said that they had already been saying that Ishaq Dar and Miftah Ismail’s policies would render Pakistan financially bankrupt and the statistics coming up now were horrendous.

He maintained that PTI would not accept delay in the polls under any circumstance and added that they had earlier supported a delay of one or two months but that was the thing of the past now his party and the entire nation was geared up for the electoral exercise. He added it appeared barring PTI, no political party was carrying out political campaign.

Fawad emphasised that if voted into power, PTI would see to the timely completion of the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged protestors from Fata to vote for PTI. He contended, “We sympathise with Fata’s demands for holding election there too, but at the moment the demand is to ensure the general elections are held on July 25 as scheduled.”

About book of ex-spouse of Imran Khan, Reham Khan, he said it had fizzled out even before printing. He also criticised ex-CJP and claimed he had also met complete failure before takeoff. PTI leader strongly condemned the stone-pelting a caravan of PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Fawad said they had requested the Election Commission for removal of all the four provincial governors but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor still continued to control the things and could influence the elections.

He pointed out that the son of Punjab governor was taking part in elections while the brother of Mehmood Achakzai was governor of Balochistan.