JUI-S chief wants policies on US reviewed

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Samiul Haq on Monday urged the rulers to review policies on the United States and western countries in the greater interest of the country.

He was speaking at a gathering of the Ulema and the seminary students at the Darul Uloom-i- Haqqania at Akora Khattak in Nowshera district.

The Maulana said it was responsibility of the Pakistan and other Islamic countries to sever diplomatic ties with the US and the West due to their anti-Muslims policies.

“Killing of the innocent people in the drone strikes by the US is deplorable,” he said, adding the rulers were equally responsible for the killings of the innocent people.

The Maulana said the international community was silent over the killings of the Muslims in occupied Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar.

The JUI-S leader said that the Muslims were peaceful people and were not terrorists. “We would have to get scientific and technological education to face the new challenges,” he said.