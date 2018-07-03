Tue July 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
July 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The News Education Expo today

PESHAWAR: The Education Expo of the Jang media group would be held a hotel here today (Tuesday).

x
Advertisement

The daylong expo titled ‘The News Education Expo’ would be held in Sheraz Arena hotel.

The entry will be free.

Around 40 universities and institutes would set up different stalls where their representatives would guide the participants about various programmes and share other information about their institutions.

A large number of people, particularly students are expected to participate and gather information about leading universities and other educational institutions and the programmes and other facilities these institutions offer which would help them in making right decisions in choosing a good institution for their future studies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar