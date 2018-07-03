‘DC Counters’ set up to provide quality items to consumers

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh on Monday inaugurated “Deputy Commissioner Counters” in mega shopping centres of the provincial capital to provide good quality essential items to the people at reasonable price.

The decision was made on June 28 at a meeting attended by officials of district administration and representatives of mega shopping centres in the provincial capital.

The deputy commissioner said that the prime purpose behind setting up the counters was to provide good quality essential items to the consumers. “All essential items of good quality available in a shopping mall will be kept in the ‘DC Counters’ to be sold at the rate notified by the deputy commissioner,” he told reporters after inaugurating the counter in a newly launched mega mall on the University Road in Peshawar.

The official said that magistrates and enforcement officers of local government would check the prices of all the essential commodities placed at the DC Counters. He explained that the enforcement officers could also check quality of all the items of the shopping mall.

The official said that prices of essential commodities placed outside “DC Counter” like imported items and branded materials would be sold at the prices fixed by the manufacturers keeping in view the dynamics of demand and supply.