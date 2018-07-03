PDA says driver’s negligence cause of Chamkani incident

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has said in its initial inquiry report that the incident at Chamkani where a dumper truck collided with an under-construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) pedestrian access bridge was due to the negligence of the driver.

The incident report received from Reach 1 of the BRT project on July 1 was forwarded to the secretary, Local Government Department, by Israr ul Haq, the director general, Peshawar Development Authority.

The report noted that the incident occurred in the afternoon of July 1 due to negligence and carelessness of the dumper truck driver, Abdul Qayyum. It said the vehicle bearing registration number K-4937 working for BRT contractor SGEC Maqbool-Calsons JV was being driven with dumper in extended position which is a serious breach of the standard operating procedures observed at the site. The dumper truck had offloaded debris at the disposal site and was returning when it met the accident.

The report also provided scanned pictures of the incident to explain this point.

The report said the driver’s inattention caused the collision of the dumper truck with the under-construction BRT pedestrian access bridge of Bus Station 1 Chamkani near Admore Fuel Station, G T Road, Peshawar. It added that the bridge structure fell on the dumper truck on the driver’s seat. The report said the driver Abdul Qayyum and helper Abdul Qadir were injured and rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment, It said the helper were discharged after getting first aid while the driver was admitted for treatment.

The report said the incident will be investigated in detail from every aspect as announced by caretaker Chief Minister, retired Justice Dost Mohammad Khan.