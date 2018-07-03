Tue July 03, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 3, 2018

Independent candidate announces manifesto

PESHAWAR: Matiullah Marwat, an independent candidate for PK-73, has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been ruled by the corrupt mafia which always exploited the masses, that is why he rejected the offer of all political parties and decided to contest the election as independent candidate.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that a majority of the politicians changed loyalties to enter the corridors of power but nobody takes care of poor people.

He said the previous government claimed of reforms and spent major chunk of the budget on education but the result of government schools in the SSC examination was the worst in the history of the province.

Matiullah said he had a comprehensive manifesto for bringing reforms in education, health, environment, traffic system, employment and end to electricity loadshedding.

