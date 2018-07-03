Students of private schools shine as BISE Malakand declares SSC results

CHAKDARRA: All top 10 positions were clinched by the students of the private schools, as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Malakand, declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results on Monday.

The result was announced at a ceremony in the BISE building with the Lower Dir District Education Officer Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim in the chair.

BISE Chairman Hanifullah, Prof Shaukatullah, District Deputy Nazim Abdur Rasheed, BISE former chairman Prof Muhammad Ayaz, principals of the government and private schools and colleges and others attended the ceremony.

Shahan Khan of the FC Public School, Balambat and Manahil Bibi of the Superior Lalazar Public School, Thana, clinched first positions by securing 1041 marks while Muhammad Siraj of the FG Public School, Batkhela got second position by obtaining 1039 marks.

Laiba Iqbal of the Superior Public School, Thana, stood third in the examination.

In the humanities group, Sadaf Bibi of the Government High School got first position by gaining 931 marks while Madiha Gul of the Government High School, Sandal, stood second by securing 924 marks. Farmana Bibi gained third position by obtaining 923 marks.

Overall 42,938 candidates appeared in the board annual examinations wherein 35,057 were declared passed. The pass percentage remained 81.