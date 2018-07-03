KP caretaker govt appoints 25 law officers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Monday appointed 25 law officers including 13 additional advocate generals and 12 assistant advocate generals in the province.

As per the notification issued by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, 13 additional advocate generals were appointed. The communique said eight additional advocate generals were appointed for the principal seat of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

They included Ijaz Muhammad, Naveed Akhtar, Muhammad Akbar Khan, Taif Khan, Malik Haroon Iqbal, Rahmnaullah, Mujahid Khan and Yousaf Ali. Sardar Shaukat Hayat was appointed additional advocate general (AAG) for Service Tribunal, Razaullah was appointed as AAG for PHC Mingora (Swat) Circuit Bench, Zahidul Haq as AAG for PHC Dera Ismail Khan Circuit Bench and Hamidullah Shah for the PHC Bannu Bench.

The Law Department issued a notification of the appointment of 12 assistant advocate generals including Ms Kiran Ayub Tanoli for the PHC Abbottabad Circuit Bench.

Kiran Tanoli is the first female assistant advocate general from the Hazara Division.

The Law Department appointed five assistant advocate generals (AAG) for the PHC principal seat. They included Adnan Khattak, Khalid Anwar, Kamran Murtaza, Rafique Mohmand and Alamzeb Khattak.

Khwaja Salahuddin and Ziaur Rehman were appointed AAGs for PHC Mingora Bench, Iftikhar Ahmad as AAG for the Abbottabad Bench, Muhammad Shoaib Khan for the PHC Dera Ismail Khan Bench, Saifur Rehman for the PHC Bannu Bench and Humayun Ali Khan for the Federal Shariat Court in Islamabad. In the notification, it was explained that the appointed law officers shall not be allowed private practice and shall not be paid any fee for the opinion work of the provincial government.