MMA’s Supreme Council meeting in Islamabad on July 4

ISLAMABAD: President of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called Supreme Council meeting of the alliance of five religious parties in the federal capital on Wednesday (July 04).

According to MMA’s Central General Secretary Liaquat Baloch, the leaders of five parties would gather at residence of ex-MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam who is contesting two constituencies NA-53 and NA-54 of Islamabad.

The inside sources said that the Supreme Council meeting had been convened in view of differences emerging in ranks of MMA during award of National Assembly and provincial assembly tickets from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. However, Liaquat Baloch said besides discussing prevailing situation in the country, matters relating to joint election campaign would also be reviewed.

He regretted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so far had failed in ensuring implementation on its code of conduct for candidates and political parties preparing to contest July 25 elections. “During the meeting the MMA Supreme Council will demand that the ECP should stop lavish expenses on the election campaign and violation of code of conduct in different ways,” he said.

It may be pointed out here that Maulana Fazlur Rehman unilaterally withdrew his party’s candidate against Shahbaz Sharif from National Assembly’s constituency of Swat while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was confined to 10 National Assembly and 37 provincial assembly’s constituencies of KP province.