Tue July 03, 2018
Sibte Arif
July 3, 2018

7 Pakistanis jailed for theft in Dubai

DUBAI: Seven Pakistanis allegedly involved in stealing around US $3.8 million were sentenced to three years of jail, according to UAE media.

Dubai Court of First Instance jailed 3 Pakistani drivers for stealing cash and the other four Pakistanis were put behind bars for assisting them in crime. Investigation revealed that Pakistani, driver of money transfer van to banks, along with his two accomplices ran away with the money-truck in Dubai. While, the other four Pakistanis provided them logistics support. These four accused denied the allegations. The seven accused will be deported after their punishment. The defendants can lodge an appeal in the upper court.

